United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.08 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Graco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

