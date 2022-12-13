United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.13 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

