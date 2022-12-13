United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

