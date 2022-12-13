United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after acquiring an additional 968,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

