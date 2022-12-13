United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.