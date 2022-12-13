Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Upwork has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

