Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

