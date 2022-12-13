Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 517,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.