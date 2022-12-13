Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

