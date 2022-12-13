Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.14 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.