Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.14 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

