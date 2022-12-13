VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.