Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.46 million, a PE ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Vital Farms has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

