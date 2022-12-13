Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.3601 per share. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

