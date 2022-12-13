Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

