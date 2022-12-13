Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Down 1.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

