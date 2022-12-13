Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Update

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVS opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Western Acquisition Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Western Acquisition Ventures

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,985,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $994,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

