Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.
