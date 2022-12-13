Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.