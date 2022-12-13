Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 51.0% in November

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

