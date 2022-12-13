Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

