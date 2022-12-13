WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WestRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.