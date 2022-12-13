WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3,113.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WestRock were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

