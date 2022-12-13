Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 28.9% in November

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.2 %
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.