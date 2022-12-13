Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 28.9% in November

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.2 %

About Wilhelmina International

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

