Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.3 %

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

WSM opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

