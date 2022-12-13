Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFCM stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.