Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
WTFCM stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.19.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
