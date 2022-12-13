WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 772.5% in November

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 772.5% from the November 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.19.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

