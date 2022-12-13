Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WWW opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.