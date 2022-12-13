Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Shares of WWW opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

