Woodline Partners LP Acquires 15,806 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Expensify were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 40.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

EXFY stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $652.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

