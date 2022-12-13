Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237,558 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Poshmark by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 914,779 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 617,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $6,836,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

In other news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Poshmark Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on POSH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Poshmark stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.30. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

