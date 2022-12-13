Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTMA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1,096.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

