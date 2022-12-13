Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 321,739 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 321,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $805,201. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

