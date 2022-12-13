Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 426,050 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 426,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $97,859.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,405,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,913.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,246 shares of company stock worth $1,050,677. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile



American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.



