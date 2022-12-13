Woodline Partners LP Boosts Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 31,886.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 216,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 89.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 448,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 211,323 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

VPCB opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.