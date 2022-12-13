Woodline Partners LP Buys 151,935 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,935 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Jack Creek Investment Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.