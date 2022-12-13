Woodline Partners LP Buys 23,011 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $14,206,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

TYRA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

