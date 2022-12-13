Woodline Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 150,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,210,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,069,128. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAWN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

