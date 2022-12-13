Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

