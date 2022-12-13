Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Catalent by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

