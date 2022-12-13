Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares in the company, valued at $169,216,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 over the last 90 days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

