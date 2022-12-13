Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 26,501 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,501 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SAP by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 174.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $285,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.