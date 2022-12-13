Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 31,712 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

