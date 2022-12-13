Woodline Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,066 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

