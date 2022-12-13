Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NeoGames Price Performance

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.