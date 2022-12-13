Woodline Partners LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.