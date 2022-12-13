Woodline Partners LP Has $2.02 Million Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,003 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Erasca were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

