Woodline Partners LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,845.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 629,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 597,077 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 124,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

See Also

