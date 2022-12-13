Woodline Partners LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TWO were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in TWO by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in TWO during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TWO during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TWO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in TWO during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

NYSE TWOA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

