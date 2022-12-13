Woodline Partners LP Has $971,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Everi by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

