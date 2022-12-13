Woodline Partners LP Increases Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,720 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

