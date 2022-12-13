Woodline Partners LP Increases Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,777 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

